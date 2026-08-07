Uttarakhand rains push Ganga above warning, Mussoorie records 16cm
India
Uttarakhand has been hit with nonstop rain, pushing the Ganga River above its warning level in Haridwar and swelling other rivers like Alaknanda and Bhagirathi.
Mussoorie saw a whopping 16cm of rainfall in just one day, making things pretty intense for locals.
Landslides block 132 roads in Uttarakhand
Landslides have blocked 132 roads across the state, including four national highways, making travel tricky.
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places across Uttarakhand on Friday, and the weather office has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in the state.
Plus, another rainy spell is expected from August 13-19, so everyone is being urged to stay alert and avoid risky areas.