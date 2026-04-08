Uttarakhand sees surprise snowfall and heavy rain from western disturbance
Uttarakhand is dealing with an unexpected winter blast: heavy rain and surprise snowfall have hit since April 7.
Dehradun has been soaked since late night of April 7, and Yamunotri Dham is seeing persistent snowfall.
This sudden weather shift, caused by a western disturbance, has also brought continuous rainfall through the day to places like Tehri, Pauri, and Pithoragarh.
Char Dham roads blocked, crops threatened
The Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage is facing big hurdles as snow blocks roads to Kedarnath and Badrinath 12 days before the season starts (the pilgrimage opens on April 19).
Farmers are also having a tough time: rain and hail are posing a threat of heavy damage to rabi crops right before harvest, leaving many worried about major losses.
Delhi-NCR sees rain, IMD warns
The cold wave has not stopped at Uttarakhand; Delhi-NCR has seen rain and thunderstorms as well.
The India Meteorological Department says this rough weather could stick around.