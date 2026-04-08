Uttarakhand sees surprise snowfall and heavy rain from western disturbance India Apr 08, 2026

Uttarakhand is dealing with an unexpected winter blast: heavy rain and surprise snowfall have hit since April 7.

Dehradun has been soaked since late night of April 7, and Yamunotri Dham is seeing persistent snowfall.

This sudden weather shift, caused by a western disturbance, has also brought continuous rainfall through the day to places like Tehri, Pauri, and Pithoragarh.