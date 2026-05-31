Uttarakhand suspends Kedarnath yatra amid heavy rain orange alert
India
The Kedarnath Yatra has been put on hold because of heavy rainfall and an orange alert in Uttarakhand.
Officials say it is all about keeping pilgrims safe, so everyone heading to the famous Himalayan temple is being asked to stay at designated halt points until the weather clears up.
Pilgrims halted at Srinagar amid crowding
Thousands of devotees were arriving daily, causing serious crowding on narrow trekking paths.
With safety concerns rising, especially after bottlenecks and delays, pilgrims have been stopped at places like Srinagar for now.
The yatra will restart once authorities give the green light.