Jyotirmath namaz row: Authorities hold meeting to maintain peace

Official response

Police asked to keep eye on elements disturbing atmosphere

Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht confirmed the meeting was held as a precautionary measure. He was quoted as saying, "A meeting was held with members of both communities as a precautionary measure for peace." The police have been asked to keep an eye on any elements that could disturb the atmosphere. Meanwhile, some Hindu organizations have demanded an investigation into the matter.