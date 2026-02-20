Jyotirmath namaz row: Authorities hold meeting to maintain peace
Tensions have escalated in Jyotirmath, Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, after a video of namaz being offered in an under-construction government building went viral on social media. The incident took place at an under-construction table tennis court in the Meat Bazaar area, News18 reported. In response to the situation, authorities called for a meeting with community members on Thursday to maintain peace and order.
Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht confirmed the meeting was held as a precautionary measure. He was quoted as saying, "A meeting was held with members of both communities as a precautionary measure for peace." The police have been asked to keep an eye on any elements that could disturb the atmosphere. Meanwhile, some Hindu organizations have demanded an investigation into the matter.
Permission revoked after video went viral
The local municipality had earlier given verbal permission for offering namaz in the building. However, after the video went viral, Municipal Council President Deveshwari Shah convened a meeting of councilors and decided to revoke the permission. The room was subsequently locked to prevent further use. This incident comes after a similar event in 2017 when a gurdwara management allowed Muslims to offer namaz on Eid al-Adha due to heavy rain.