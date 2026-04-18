Uttarakhand UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results late April India Apr 18, 2026

Big news for students in Uttarakhand: UBSE is set to release Class 10 and 12 board exam results by late April.

You can check your scores on ubse.uk.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, over 2.15 lakh students took part: that's about 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and just under 1.03 lakh in Class 12.