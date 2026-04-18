Uttarakhand UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results late April
India
Big news for students in Uttarakhand: UBSE is set to release Class 10 and 12 board exam results by late April.
You can check your scores on ubse.uk.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in.
This year, over 2.15 lakh students took part: that's about 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and just under 1.03 lakh in Class 12.
Board Class-10 pass 90.77% Class-12 88.20%
Exams ran from February 21 to March 20, with practicals wrapped up by mid-February.
Last year, the pass rate was pretty solid: 90.77% for Class 10 and 88.20% for Class 12, with Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan topping the charts.
Good luck to everyone waiting for their results!