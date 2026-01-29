Uttarakhand: Woman sexually assaulted after accepting car ride
India
In Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after she accepted a lift while walking to work on January 25.
Instead of dropping her off, the men drove around and assaulted her in the car before leaving her alone in a deserted spot.
Quick police action and ongoing investigation
Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
One accused, aged 34, was arrested at his home on Tuesday and the car used in the crime was seized for forensic checks.
The second accused, aged 36, was caught later that day by special police teams.
The investigation continues as forensic evidence is being examined.