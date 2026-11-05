Uttarkashi avalanche kills 6 trekkers, remains headed to Matli helipad
A tragic avalanche in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, has now claimed six lives.
Rescue teams recovered two more trekkers on Thursday, and officials confirmed their remains would be brought down to the Matli helipad near Uttarkashi on Friday for further formalities.
The group was caught by the avalanche while returning from Kedartal, turning what started as an adventure into a heartbreaking situation.
Uttarkashi search continues for 2 missing
Authorities are still searching for the two remaining missing individuals from the original 12-member group. Four support staffers managed to reach safety and alert authorities.
Meanwhile, a magisterial investigation is underway. Sub-divisional magistrate Shalini Negi has been asked to deliver a detailed report within a week as everyone waits for answers about what went wrong.