Uttarkashi cloudburst: 4 dead, over 130 people rescued so far India Aug 06, 2025

Flash floods and landslides hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand after intense cloudbursts, leaving at least four people dead.

Dharali village was especially hard-hit—homes, shops, and 20 to 25 hotels and homestays along the Gangotri pilgrimage route were swept away.

Around 130 people have been rescued so far, but heavy rain is making things tough.