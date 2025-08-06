Next Article
Uttarkashi cloudburst: 4 dead, over 130 people rescued so far
Flash floods and landslides hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand after intense cloudbursts, leaving at least four people dead.
Dharali village was especially hard-hit—homes, shops, and 20 to 25 hotels and homestays along the Gangotri pilgrimage route were swept away.
Around 130 people have been rescued so far, but heavy rain is making things tough.
Rescue teams are struggling
Rescue teams—including the Army and disaster forces—are struggling because roads are blocked by landslides.
The region's steep hills make it extra risky during monsoon season.
With more rain forecasted, there's real concern about further landslides and flooding disrupting life—and the Char Dham pilgrimage—even more.