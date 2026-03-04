UV index hits 9 in parts of Kerala: What it means

KSDMA issues advisory for peak sun hours

A UV index this high means serious sunburn risk—especially between 10am and 3pm—even if it looks clear outside.

KSDMA is urging everyone (especially outdoor workers, gig workers, riders, tourists, and those with health concerns) to cover up with hats and long sleeves, wear sunglasses, stay hydrated, and avoid peak sun hours when possible.

Prolonged exposure can lead to skin problems, eye issues, dehydration or heat stress—so taking precautions now is key.