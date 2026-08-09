V. Anitha mourns Rajamahendravaram hit-and-run death of M Priyanka
India
Home Minister V. Anitha shared her deep sadness over the passing of M Priyanka, a medical student who died after a hit-and-run accident in Rajamahendravaram.
Priyanka had been fighting for her life in a Hyderabad hospital but sadly passed away on Sunday.
Anitha said Priyanka's death was deeply distressing and sent heartfelt condolences to Priyanka's family.
V. Anitha assures support accused arrested
Anitha assured that the government will stand by Priyanka's family, promising all possible help during this tough time.
She confirmed that the police had already arrested the accused in the case and remanded them in judicial custody, adding, "strict action would be taken against all those responsible for the medical student's death."