V. Anitha mourns Rajamahendravaram hit-and-run death of M Priyanka

Home Minister V. Anitha shared her deep sadness over the passing of M Priyanka, a medical student who died after a hit-and-run accident in Rajamahendravaram.

Priyanka had been fighting for her life in a Hyderabad hospital but sadly passed away on Sunday.

Anitha said Priyanka's death was deeply distressing and sent heartfelt condolences to Priyanka's family.