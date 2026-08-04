V T Antony plays prerecorded farewell at his Elampally funeral
India
At his own funeral, V T Antony from Elampally, Kerala, surprised everyone with a pre-recorded farewell message.
In the audio, played during the service, Antony personally thanked and blessed everyone who came.
His heartfelt gesture quickly caught attention across Kerala for its warmth and originality.
Family: message reflected faith and love
Antony's family shared that his message reflected his deep faith and love for people close to him.
Many found it touching, turning a sad occasion into something memorable and sparking conversations about how personal touches like this can make goodbyes feel more meaningful.