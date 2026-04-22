Vanaja Fireworks owner surrenders to court after blast killed 25
India
The owner of Vanaja Fireworks in Kattanarpatti, Tamil Nadu, has surrendered to the Court after a massive explosion at his factory on April 19 that took 25 lives.
The tragedy sparked national attention, with condolences coming in from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Investigators find fireworks factory safety violations
Investigators found the factory broke several safety rules: most notably, packing 20 workers into a room meant for just four.
Four persons have been arrested so far, and district officials are digging deeper to find out what caused the blast.
Authorities say legal action is likely if more violations turn up.