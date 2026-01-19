Vande Bharat 4.0 is coming: Faster, lighter, and smarter trains by 2027

What's new in Vande Bharat 4.0?

Previous Vande Bharat trainsets were lighter at about 392 tons (down from 430 tons), and pack in some cool upgrades:

a next-gen Kavach anti-collision system, energy-efficient AC that uses about 15% less power, UV-C disinfection for cleaner coaches, better seating and toilets, quieter interiors, Wi-Fi throughout, charging ports everywhere, and rapid acceleration—zero to 100km/h in about 52 seconds.