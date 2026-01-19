Vande Bharat 4.0 is coming: Faster, lighter, and smarter trains by 2027
Indian Railways is expected to roll out Vande Bharat 4.0 by 2027, aiming for speeds of 250km/h on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route—and with 350km/h a longer-term target on dedicated high-speed corridors.
This marks a big leap from the first three versions launched since 2019.
What's new in Vande Bharat 4.0?
Previous Vande Bharat trainsets were lighter at about 392 tons (down from 430 tons), and pack in some cool upgrades:
a next-gen Kavach anti-collision system, energy-efficient AC that uses about 15% less power, UV-C disinfection for cleaner coaches, better seating and toilets, quieter interiors, Wi-Fi throughout, charging ports everywhere, and rapid acceleration—zero to 100km/h in about 52 seconds.
Why does it matter?
Railways plans to grow the fleet from today's 164 trains to a whopping 800 by 2030—and even more after that. There's talk of exporting this tech too.
Plus, if you're into overnight journeys: sleeper versions launched in January 2026.
Inter-city train travel could get a major upgrade soon!