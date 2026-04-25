Vande Bharat begins Jammu Tawi to Srinagar service April 30
Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar is about to get a lot easier: The Vande Bharat Express launches its new route on April 30.
The first train leaves Jammu Tawi at 10:30am bringing faster and more comfortable travel to the region.
This marks another big step since the train's earlier Katra-Srinagar debut, which was flagged off by PM Modi on June 6 last year.
Vande Bharat fitted for Kashmir winters
This train is ready for Kashmir's freezing winters, thanks to special heating tech that keeps water lines and toilets from freezing up.
It also has heated windshields for snowy days, plus modern comforts like AC coaches, automatic doors, LED lights, and CCTV cameras.
As Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal puts it, these upgrades are all about making travel smoother and boosting tourism in the area.