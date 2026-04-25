Vande Bharat begins Jammu Tawi to Srinagar service April 30 India Apr 25, 2026

Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar is about to get a lot easier: The Vande Bharat Express launches its new route on April 30.

The first train leaves Jammu Tawi at 10:30am bringing faster and more comfortable travel to the region.

This marks another big step since the train's earlier Katra-Srinagar debut, which was flagged off by PM Modi on June 6 last year.