Vande Bharat fares compared to China's high-speed rail services

Vande Bharat trains are making semi-high-speed travel in India super affordable. A ride costs just ₹2.19 per passenger-km for 300-400km trips—over three times less than comparable services in China and nine times cheaper than comparable services in Japan.

China charges ₹7 per passenger-km For context, China charges ₹7 per passenger-km, France's comparable services are at ₹13, and Japan's comparable services top the list at ₹20.

Compared to these, Vande Bharat's pricing is a real win for Indian travelers.

Trains have been operational on 82 routes since their launch Since their 2019 launch, these trains have been operational on 82 routes and have reported high occupancy on major routes.

Features like comfy seats, fast acceleration, plug doors, CCTV safety and KAVACH tech make the journey smooth and safe—all while keeping fares below cost.