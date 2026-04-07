Passenger finds cockroach-like insect in Vande Bharat meal

A passenger traveling on the Vande Bharat train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai claimed that they found an insect in their meal. The Mumbai resident shared pictures and videos of the meal box on the social media platform X, adding that there were at least two such occurrences in his coach, forcing everyone to stop eating. The dal-chawal meal contained what appeared to be a cockroach-like insect.

Vendor scrutiny Vendor tagged authorities, asked to raid vendor The passenger identified the vendor as M/S Brandavan Food Products, part of the RK Group. He tagged authorities on X and asked them to "please raid" the vendor. The passenger expressed doubts about compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, writing: "I am certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards."

Twitter Post Passenger shares pictures of meal Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad → Mumbai). Atleast 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that.



Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group).@fssaiindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial



Just one request to the… pic.twitter.com/rNrfVaNN5b — Aditya Didwania (@adityadidwania) April 6, 2026

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Official response Kitchen sealed for cleaning, pest control The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reacted to the incident by imposing a ₹10 lakh penalty on M/S Brandavan Food Products. A termination notice of the contract is being issued. It further said that the kitchen involved in preparing these meals has been sealed for thorough cleaning and pest control measures.

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