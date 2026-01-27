The announcement comes after passengers expressed concerns

You can soon enjoy non-veg food on Vande Bharat sleeper

The Eastern Railway (ER) has announced that non-vegetarian food will soon be added to the menu of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which runs between Howrah and Kamakhya. The announcement comes after passengers expressed concerns over the current vegetarian-only food offerings on the six-day-a-week overnight service. An ER official said, "Non-vegetarian food options are likely to be available in the menu of Vande Bharat sleeper train within about a week."