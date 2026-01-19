Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Leveling up overnight travel

Those removable blanket covers? They're replaced between passengers, and the train uses advanced disinfectant technology described as killing 99% of germs. This means you get fresh bedding without worrying about who used it last.

More comfort (without extra charges)

Beyond clean blankets, the train has splash-proof toilets, CCTV in every coach, automatic doors for safety, a collision prevention system called Kavach, and region-specific meals—all included in your ticket.

With space for 823 people across 16 coaches and AC 3-tier fares starting at ₹960 on some journeys, with fares for longer routes reported at around ₹2,300 and, for trips over 1,000km, ranging from ₹2,400 to ₹3,800, it's aiming for an airline-like experience on rails—with catering reported to be included on some services.