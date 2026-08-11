'Vande Mataram' given equal status, to be sung at I-Day
India
For the first time ever, Vande Mataram will be sung at the official Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
This follows a new law giving it equal status with the national anthem, so you'll hear it just before Prime Minister Modi's speech at the Red Fort.
'Vande Mataram' added, Shashi Tharoor concerned
The updated law also means Vande Mataram will now feature at official events.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor voiced some concerns, pointing out that singing the whole song (since it's over three minutes long) might make it feel more like a formality than a genuine show of patriotism.