Vande Mataram to debut before national anthem on Independence Day
India
Big news for this Independence Day: Vande Mataram will be played before the national anthem during the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking its debut at the event.
This change celebrates both the song's 150th anniversary and its equal status with the national anthem.
Parliament grants Vande Mataram equal status
Parliament just passed a bill giving Vande Mataram equal status with the national anthem, so disrespecting it can mean jail time or fines.
To get everyone involved, the lyrics are printed on Red Fort invitation cards, and military bands are performing it across 18 locations in India, including Naihati, where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born.