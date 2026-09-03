Vanitha from Kallakurichi in Kuwait alleges torture and unpaid wages
Vanitha, a woman from Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, is seen in a video from Kuwait asking for help to escape her employers in Kuwait.
She says she hasn't been paid in two months and is facing mistreatment.
In her message, Vanitha pleads with local officials to bring her back home: "They torture me here. I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland. They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore."
Family files complaint for Vanitha's return
After the video reached Tamil Nadu authorities, Vanitha's family filed a complaint for her return.
Her mother believes a job agent tricked Vanitha and is now urging officials to rescue her daughter.
Local police have confirmed Vanitha's identity and say steps are being taken to get her safely back to India.