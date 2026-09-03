Vanitha from Kallakurichi in Kuwait alleges torture and unpaid wages

Vanitha, a woman from Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, is seen in a video from Kuwait asking for help to escape her employers in Kuwait.

She says she hasn't been paid in two months and is facing mistreatment.

In her message, Vanitha pleads with local officials to bring her back home: "They torture me here. I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland. They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore."