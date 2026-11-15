Vanni Arasu filmed chasing a tiger at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Tamil Nadu's Social Justice Minister, Vanni Arasu, is under fire after a video surfaced of him and his family chasing a tiger during a safari at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
The clip quickly went viral, with conservationists calling out the minister for breaking wildlife protection laws that ban disturbing animals in their natural habitat.
Wildlife groups urge action against Arasu
Wildlife groups are urging the forest department to take legal action against Arasu and departmental action against involved officials, stressing that rules should apply to everyone, no exceptions.
While one forest official claimed the chase happened on private property outside the reserve, conservationists aren't buying it, and say this just shows why stronger enforcement is needed to truly protect India's wildlife.