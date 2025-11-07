'Vante Mataram a mantra, relevant in every era': Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a year-long nationwide celebration of "Vande Mataram," marking the 150th anniversary of the national song. The PM also released a commemorative stamp and coin to celebrate this milestone. He said the anniversary would inspire citizens and strengthen unity across India. "Vande Mataram is a true symbol of India's unity as it has inspired generations," he said during the event.

Song's essence 'Vande Mataram' is India's strength, resilience: PM The PM emphasized that "Vande Mataram" is more than just a song; it is a mantra that transcends melody and lyrics. He said the song embodies India's strength and resilience as a nation. "The main emotion of Vande Mataram is Bharat, Maa Bharati... Bharat ek rashtra ke roop mein wo kundan ban kar ubhra jo ateet ki har chot sehta raha aur sehkar bhi amaratva ko prapt kar gaya," he said.

Modi Song destroyed British propaganda Modi said when Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram, India was far removed from its golden era, as the exploitative policies of the British had left the country in poverty and starvation. "During that period of slavery, the British justified their rule by portraying India as inferior...backward. The first line (Sujalam, Suphalam) completely destroyed that propaganda. Vande Mataram not only became the song of independence but also presented that prosperous, fruitful dream of what an independent India would be like."

Twitter Post 'Song is relevant in every era' #WATCH | Delhi | At the event commemoration 150 years of National Song 'Vande Mataram' PM Modi says, "... Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore once said that Bankim Chandra's 'Anandmath' is not just a novel. It is a dream of an independent India... Every word written by Bankim Babu had… pic.twitter.com/SIqVUvbY85 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

Historical context 'Vande Mataram' 1937 division sowed seeds of India's partition: PM The PM also spoke about the 1937 division of "Vande Mataram," when only parts of the song were approved for official use. He said this created ideological fault lines and "sowed the seeds of India's eventual partition." The incident, he warned, should be understood by younger generations as a challenge that remains today. This statement came after the BJP claimed that under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership as Congress President, certain stanzas praising Goddess Durga were removed in 1937.