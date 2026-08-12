Varsha Eknath Gaikwad urges women-only lavatory on multi-lavatory flights
Mumbai North Central MP Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad is pushing for airlines to set aside one toilet just for women on flights with multiple lavatories.
She sent a letter to the civil aviation minister on August 4, 2026, saying this move would make air travel more comfortable and help improve in-flight sanitation standards, safeguard passenger privacy and provide women with a more dignified and comfortable travel experience.
Gaikwad seeks cleaner gender-marked aircraft lavatories
Gaikwad pointed out that shared lavatories can be a hassle, especially when it comes to hygiene and privacy, something that affects not just women, but also older travelers, pregnant women, and mothers with young children.
She suggested regular cleaning routines and clear gender markings for future planes.
Asian airlines like ANA and Japan Airlines already have similar setups.