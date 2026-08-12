Vatal Nagaraj leads Karnataka bandh August 13 over Cauvery order
Karnataka will see a statewide bandh on August 13, 2026, from 6am to 6pm.
The protest, led by activist Vatal Nagaraj and backed by more than 2,000 Kannada groups, is against the order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and calls for action on projects like Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Kalasa-Banduri.
Travel disrupted, essentials remain open
Expect public transport, taxis, and even interstate travel could be disrupted or delayed, especially at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
Some shops in Bengaluru and Mysuru might close or run with limited hours. Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies will stay open.
Schools are set to remain open after an earlier closure call was dropped, but it is smart for parents to double-check locally.
If you are traveling that day, plan for delays or route changes near protest spots.