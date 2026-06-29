Vedant Srivastava's CBSE re-evaluation gains 2 marks, physics unchanged

CBSE admits error in on-screen marking

Vedant's case has put a spotlight on problems with CBSE's on-screen marking system, like mismatched answer sheets and scanning glitches.

The board did admit its mistake and had earlier bumped up his physics marks from 65 to 74, but nothing changed after re-evaluation.

With around 160,000 students applying for reviews this year and many still waiting for results as college deadlines approach, frustration is running high among students hoping for fair scores.