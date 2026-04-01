Vedanta plant boiler explosion in Chhattisgarh kills 23 amid probes India Apr 19, 2026

A tragic boiler explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh left 23 people dead and several injured.

Investigations are in full swing, with officials from all levels, local to central, digging into what went wrong.

Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno said that a central team is carefully checking records to find out exactly how this happened.