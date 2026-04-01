Vedanta plant boiler explosion in Chhattisgarh kills 23 amid probes
India
A tragic boiler explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh left 23 people dead and several injured.
Investigations are in full swing, with officials from all levels, local to central, digging into what went wrong.
Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno said that a central team is carefully checking records to find out exactly how this happened.
Fuel buildup suspected, Vedanta officials booked
Early findings point to a fuel buildup causing a sudden pressure spike and collapse. The Sakti Forensic Science Lab is double-checking the technical details.
Meanwhile, police have filed a case against top Vedanta officials, including Director Anil Agarwal and Manager Devendra Patel.
12 injured workers are still being treated in various hospitals.