Veenu Bansal removed from Rashtrapati Bhavan security post after allegations
Veenu Bansal, the top cop in charge of security at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been suddenly removed from his post after allegations of protocol violations, misuse of official facilities and a dispute involving Army officers.
Ordered to shift to Delhi Police headquarters on Monday night, Bansal's exit follows earlier controversies during his time as DCP in Northwest District.
Bansal faced army spat, facility misuse
Bansal allegedly used the President's Estate golf course for personal guests and brought an unauthorized family member to an official event: moves that didn't sit well with staff or higher-ups.
Things escalated when he cited India's protocol manual for VIP and ceremonial matters during a spat with senior Army officers, causing tension between the police and Army teams.
With workplace disruptions and rule-breaking piling up, officials decided it was time for him to go.