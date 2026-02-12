Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away

Sarla Maheshwari, a veteran news anchor of Doordarshan , has passed away at the age of 71. The news was shared by her former colleague Shammi Narang on X. Narang expressed deep sorrow over Maheshwari's demise and praised her as "the embodiment of grace and courtesy." "Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," he wrote.

Career journey Maheshwari's illustrious career Maheshwari started her career as a news announcer at Doordarshan in 1976 while pursuing her PhD from Delhi University. She was one of the first news anchors to read live on Indian television. After moving to the UK, she worked as a newsreader with BBC until 1986 before returning to Doordarshan in 1988 after her son's birth.

Lasting legacy Impact on viewers and colleagues Maheshwari was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s when Doordarshan was India's dominant television channel. She witnessed the transition from black-and-white to color television and was known for her simplicity and grace on screen. All India Mahila Congress described her death as the "end of a golden era of television journalism." "Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come," the group said.

Advertisement