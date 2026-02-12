Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away
What's the story
Sarla Maheshwari, a veteran news anchor of Doordarshan, has passed away at the age of 71. The news was shared by her former colleague Shammi Narang on X. Narang expressed deep sorrow over Maheshwari's demise and praised her as "the embodiment of grace and courtesy." "Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," he wrote.
Career journey
Maheshwari's illustrious career
Maheshwari started her career as a news announcer at Doordarshan in 1976 while pursuing her PhD from Delhi University. She was one of the first news anchors to read live on Indian television. After moving to the UK, she worked as a newsreader with BBC until 1986 before returning to Doordarshan in 1988 after her son's birth.
Lasting legacy
Impact on viewers and colleagues
Maheshwari was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s when Doordarshan was India's dominant television channel. She witnessed the transition from black-and-white to color television and was known for her simplicity and grace on screen. All India Mahila Congress described her death as the "end of a golden era of television journalism." "Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come," the group said.
On-screen challenges
Memorable moments from her career
In a 2012 interview with IBN 7, Maheshwari recalled a time when she accidentally laughed during a live broadcast due to fumbling. She also spoke about the challenges of not being allowed to take breaths or clear throats during broadcasts in those days. "This was a job of immense responsibility and you needed to have...certain amount of maturity to do this well," she had said. She will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi at 4:00pm.