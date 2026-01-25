Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
What's the story
Renowned veteran journalist and chronicler of India, Mark Tully, passed away on Sunday in New Delhi. He was 90. Tully had been suffering from health issues for some time and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket about a week ago, PTI reported. His close friend and fellow journalist Satish Jacob confirmed the news of his passing.
Background
Tully's early life and education
Born on October 24, 1935, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Tully spent his childhood between India and the United Kingdom. He was raised in Tollygunge and sent to a British boarding school in Darjeeling at four. Later, he moved to England for further studies at Twyford School, Marlborough College, and Trinity Hall, Cambridge, where he studied theology.
Journalism
Tully's illustrious career with BBC
Tully joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and spent three decades with the organization. He served as the BBC's New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years, becoming one of the most recognizable foreign correspondents in India. His reporting covered major events such as the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the Bhopal gas tragedy. He also covered other major events, such as "Operation Blue Star," the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
Author and awards
Tully's literary contributions and accolades
Apart from television and radio journalism, Tully was also an acclaimed author. His books include Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi's Last Battle, No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion, among others. His last book, Upcountry Tales: Once Upon A Time In The Heart of India, was published in 2017. For his contributions to journalism, he was knighted in 2002 and awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2005.