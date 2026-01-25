Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90

Renowned veteran journalist and chronicler of India, Mark Tully, passed away on Sunday in New Delhi. He was 90. Tully had been suffering from health issues for some time and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket about a week ago, PTI reported. His close friend and fellow journalist Satish Jacob confirmed the news of his passing.

Background Tully's early life and education Born on October 24, 1935, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Tully spent his childhood between India and the United Kingdom. He was raised in Tollygunge and sent to a British boarding school in Darjeeling at four. Later, he moved to England for further studies at Twyford School, Marlborough College, and Trinity Hall, Cambridge, where he studied theology.

Journalism Tully's illustrious career with BBC Tully joined the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and spent three decades with the organization. He served as the BBC's New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years, becoming one of the most recognizable foreign correspondents in India. His reporting covered major events such as the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the Bhopal gas tragedy. He also covered other major events, such as "Operation Blue Star," the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

