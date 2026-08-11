Veterans urge Prime Minister to block Delhi Gymkhana lease cancelation
50 retired armed forces veterans have written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to stop the government from ending the Delhi Gymkhana Club's long-standing lease.
They respect the government's authority over public land but highlight that the club has been a key spot for veterans, diplomats, and public officials for decades.
The group also asked for a chance to meet Modi and share their concerns face-to-face.
Eviction proceedings threaten about 700 employees
The veterans warn that shutting down the club could have "profound human consequences" for its community.
Meanwhile, about 700 employees are worried about their jobs as eviction proceedings continue.
The government says national security issues and unpaid dues of ₹47.58 crore are behind the move.
The case is now with the Delhi High Court, with a hearing set for September 3.