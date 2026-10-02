'Vettri Payanam Thittam' expansion benefits 84.32L women in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu just took a big step for equality: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expanded the Vettri Payanam Thittam scheme, now letting women and transgender folks ride 12,695 busses operated by seven state transport corporations for free.
To kick things off, C Joseph Vijay hopped on a Chennai bus himself and handed out free tickets.
The move is set to help around 84.32 lakh women every day, with no limits on income or number of trips.
Transport minister calls expansion social revolution
The scheme now covers 12,695 busses statewide, including express, deluxe, and Ghat routes that weren't covered before.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban called it a "social revolution," saying it will make it easier for women and transgender people to get to school or work while easing financial stress.
The goal: more opportunities, more independence, and a stronger push toward equality in Tamil Nadu.