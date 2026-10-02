'Vettri Payanam Thittam' expansion benefits 84.32L women in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu just took a big step for equality: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expanded the Vettri Payanam Thittam scheme, now letting women and transgender folks ride 12,695 busses operated by seven state transport corporations for free.

To kick things off, C Joseph Vijay hopped on a Chennai bus himself and handed out free tickets.

The move is set to help around 84.32 lakh women every day, with no limits on income or number of trips.