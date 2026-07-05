VHP letter asks Ayodhya police to probe Ram temple donations
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants Ayodhya police to look into big allegations about missing temple donations.
In a letter sent on July 4, VHP international president Alok Kumar asked officials to question opposition leaders, like Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who say crores of rupees, jewelry, and even silver bricks have disappeared from the Ram Temple.
Opposition alleges ₹200cr theft, ₹20,000cr scam
Opposition leaders have made some serious claims: Kejriwal mentioned a ₹200 crore theft involving high-ups, while Ram Gopal Yadav talked about a possible ₹20,000 crore scam.
Priyanka Gandhi wondered how junior staff could pull off such a heist without anyone noticing.
The VHP says if these accusations aren't backed up with evidence, they're just misleading, and if the allegations are credible, they should aid the investigation; if baseless, the VHP wants legal action against those making the claims.