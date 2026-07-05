VHP letter asks Ayodhya police to probe Ram temple donations

Opposition alleges ₹200cr theft, ₹20,000cr scam

Opposition leaders have made some serious claims: Kejriwal mentioned a ₹200 crore theft involving high-ups, while Ram Gopal Yadav talked about a possible ₹20,000 crore scam.

Priyanka Gandhi wondered how junior staff could pull off such a heist without anyone noticing.

The VHP says if these accusations aren't backed up with evidence, they're just misleading, and if the allegations are credible, they should aid the investigation; if baseless, the VHP wants legal action against those making the claims.