VHP's Alok Kumar demands probe into Ram Mandir Trust controversy
VHP International President Alok Kumar is pushing for a serious investigation into claims of financial mismanagement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, calling the controversy a "deep emotional blow" for Hindus everywhere.
He made it clear that neither the VHP nor the RSS nor the government controls how the Trust operates and brushed off attempts to link the controversy to the VHP, RSS, or the government.
Kumar: Champat Rai not VHP appointee
Kumar clarified that Champat Rai (the Trust's general secretary and also a VHP leader) was not officially picked by VHP for his Trust role and said there is no evidence against him.
He wants an FIR filed, a top-level investigation, speedy hearings, and answers within five months, while insisting there is no need to dissolve the Trust since accused trustees have already resigned.