VHP's Alok Kumar demands probe into Ram Mandir Trust controversy

Kumar: Champat Rai not VHP appointee

Kumar clarified that Champat Rai (the Trust's general secretary and also a VHP leader) was not officially picked by VHP for his Trust role and said there is no evidence against him.

He wants an FIR filed, a top-level investigation, speedy hearings, and answers within five months, while insisting there is no need to dissolve the Trust since accused trustees have already resigned.