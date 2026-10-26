Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visits Tirumala temple, joins rituals
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan stopped by the famous Tirumala Temple on Monday to offer prayers and take part in traditional rituals.
He was greeted with temple music and received with traditional 'Isti-kapal' honors, joined by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra.
Radhakrishnan to visit Tiruchanoor on Tuesday
Following local customs, Radhakrishnan first prayed at Lord Varaha Swamy Temple before heading to the main shrine for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Priests blessed him with Veda Asirvachanams, and the temple authorities presented him with Theertha Prasadams, and he also joined the Pournami Garuda Seva ritual at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple.
He'll stay overnight in Tirumala, then visit Goddess Padmavati's Temple in Tiruchanoor on Tuesday before heading back to New Delhi, highlighting just how important these temples are in Indian culture today.