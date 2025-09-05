Video of women fighting over fertilizer goes viral: Here's why

Political blame game ensues

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy says there's actually enough urea for everyone and blames long queues for causing panic and confusion.

He pointed out that the long waiting time causes frustration among farmers, leading them to believe there is a shortage.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao accused the central government of not supplying enough fertilizer due to "political discrimination," while political parties traded blame over who's really at fault for the mess.