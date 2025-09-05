Video of women fighting over fertilizer goes viral: Here's why
A video from Mahbubabad, Telangana, is making the rounds—two women were caught on camera fighting over urea fertilizer bags outside a local distribution center.
The scuffle broke out as farmers lined up with their Aadhaar cards to collect fertilizer bags.
Things got heated until two bystanders stepped in to break it up.
Political blame game ensues
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy says there's actually enough urea for everyone and blames long queues for causing panic and confusion.
He pointed out that the long waiting time causes frustration among farmers, leading them to believe there is a shortage.
Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao accused the central government of not supplying enough fertilizer due to "political discrimination," while political parties traded blame over who's really at fault for the mess.