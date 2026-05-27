Video shows Delhi heat wave melting ladoos into gooey paste India May 27, 2026

Delhi's brutal heat wave is now so intense, it's melting sweets!

A viral video shows a woman discovering the ladoos her dad brought home have turned into a gooey paste.

She jokes, Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy, turning the kitchen mishap into comic relief as her mom chimes in about the unbearable weather.

The clip perfectly captures how wild this summer has gotten.