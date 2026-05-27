Video shows Delhi heat wave melting ladoos into gooey paste
India
Delhi's brutal heat wave is now so intense, it's melting sweets!
A viral video shows a woman discovering the ladoos her dad brought home have turned into a gooey paste.
She jokes, Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy, turning the kitchen mishap into comic relief as her mom chimes in about the unbearable weather.
The clip perfectly captures how wild this summer has gotten.
People online recount rapid food spoilage
People online totally related, flooding the comments with their own tales of fruits ripening in hours and groceries spoiling fast.
Some even compared it to Bengaluru's "melting crayons" moment.
As North India sweats it out, these funny stories are helping everyone cope just a little bit better.