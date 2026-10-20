Video shows Gufran Shaikh slapping girl at Nala Sopara garba
India
A video from a garba event in Nala Sopara, Maharashtra, went viral after a man was seen slapping a girl who had apparently pushed him.
The man, Gufran Shaikh, is also accused of molesting minor girls and inappropriately touching them during the event.
The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about girls' safety at garba events.
Hindu groups demand strict safety measures
Hindu groups protested and demanded strict action, highlighting the need for better protection for girls at such events.
The man, Gufran Shaikh, is also accused of molesting minor girls and inappropriately touching them during the event.
The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about girls' safety at garba events.