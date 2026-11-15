Video shows Gujarat forest staff chasing lion simba on motorcycles
A video from Gujarat's Ambardi Safari Park showing forest staff chasing a lion named Simba on motorcycles went viral and prompted concerns that the lion was being disturbed.
The incident happened during Diwali in Amreli district, with the forest department later explaining the staff were actually trying to guide Simba safely back to his enclosure.
Three outsourced forest staff relieved
After the video blew up online, top forest officials launched an inquiry and relieved three outsourced forest personnel of their duties.
Normally, jeeps are used for such situations, not bikes, which added to public concern.
In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya said there was no intention to harass the animal and that the staff were only trying to bring it back to the enclosure.
The footage prompted concerns that the lion was being disturbed.