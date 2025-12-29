Viral video shows Japanese tourists harassed at Varanasi ghat

In Varanasi Japanese tourists faced harassment.They wore Santa caps and swimwear,the crowd jeered and drove them away from Dashashwamedh ghat.Someone accused them of urinating in the Ganga,the mob got angry even though there was no proof against them. pic.twitter.com/4lj1DJEySw

The video quickly gained traction, igniting a debate, with many users slamming the locals for their behavior and said it hurt India's image as a country that follows the maxim of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God). Some residents also criticized the allegations against tourists from friendly countries without proof. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjaan Tripathi confirmed that no formal complaint was filed by either party after the incident.

Official statement

Police clarify no physical assault occurred

In an official statement, the Varanasi police also clarified that no physical assault took place during the incident. They said both parties apologized to each other after a brief argument. According to The Indian Express, the police are now looking into the matter to get more details about what led to this dispute.