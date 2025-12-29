LOADING...
Viral video shows Japanese tourists harassed at Varanasi ghat
The incident took place at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 25

By Snehil Singh
Dec 29, 2025
08:35 pm
A video of Japanese tourists being allegedly harassed at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat has been widely shared over social media. The incident took place on December 25 when the Japanese nationals, seen wearing Santa caps and swimwear, were confronted by locals, who accused them of urinating in the Ganges River despite not providing any evidence against them. Although the tourists apologized, they were publicly humiliated by a crowd that gathered at the scene.

Incident sparks debate, police investigation underway

The video quickly gained traction, igniting a debate, with many users slamming the locals for their behavior and said it hurt India's image as a country that follows the maxim of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God). Some residents also criticized the allegations against tourists from friendly countries without proof. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjaan Tripathi confirmed that no formal complaint was filed by either party after the incident.

Police clarify no physical assault occurred

In an official statement, the Varanasi police also clarified that no physical assault took place during the incident. They said both parties apologized to each other after a brief argument. According to The Indian Express, the police are now looking into the matter to get more details about what led to this dispute.