Video shows Korba sweet shop washing utensils on toilet floor
India
A sweet shop in Korba's Niharika area landed in trouble after a video showed staff washing utensils on a toilet floor.
The clip, recorded by a customer and later circulated on social media, pushed food safety officials to inspect the place.
The shop was told to fix its hygiene issues within two to three days or risk suspension of its food license.
Food safety officer demands immediate fixes
The shop owner explained that they used the toilet area because of an unexpected water supply problem.
But officials weren't convinced: food safety officer Sangharsh Kumar Mishra called it a clear violation and demanded immediate changes.
If the shop doesn't improve things fast, its license could be suspended until it cleans up its act.