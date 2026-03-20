Video shows people calling periods 'gandagi;' internet is furious
A Mumbai street interview has gone viral for exposing just how much period stigma still exists.
In the video, locals openly call menstruation gandagi (dirty) and say women shouldn't enter temples during their periods.
The clip quickly sparked outrage online, with many calling for an end to these outdated taboos.
People can't believe this is still a thing
Viewers were shocked by comments like Uss waqt uske shareer ki gandagi bahar nikalti hai, and Periodshai to gandagi hai.
Social media users fired back with disbelief, one wrote, 2026 mein bhi log periods ko ganda bol rahe hain?
Another said bluntly, periods are not dirty and the real dirt is in people's minds.
The video has fueled fresh conversations about why menstrual health education is still so needed.
Activists are working to end stigma
Thankfully, there are people working to change things.
Activists and organizations have been running workshops reaching many people to provide menstrual health education and awareness.