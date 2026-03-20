Video shows people calling periods 'gandagi;' internet is furious

People can't believe this is still a thing

Viewers were shocked by comments like Uss waqt uske shareer ki gandagi bahar nikalti hai, and Periodshai to gandagi hai.

Social media users fired back with disbelief, one wrote, 2026 mein bhi log periods ko ganda bol rahe hain?

Another said bluntly, periods are not dirty and the real dirt is in people's minds.

The video has fueled fresh conversations about why menstrual health education is still so needed.