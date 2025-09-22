Video: Somalia-bound ship, carrying rice, catches fire at Gujarat jetty
A cargo ship, which was headed to Bosaso, Somalia, caught fire at the Subhashnagar Jetty in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Monday. The vessel, owned by Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons and loaded with rice and sugar, was docked when the incident occurred. Visuals from the scene showed huge flames and thick black smoke billowing from the ship as it remained anchored in the sea.
Emergency response
Ship was towed into sea to contain blaze
As the fire spread, three fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the spot. The ship was then towed into the sea by authorities in a bid to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading to nearby vessels and infrastructure. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties due to this incident. An investigation is underway.
🚨Gujarat : Ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty caught fire— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 22, 2025
Belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons. Was loaded with rice & sugar, bound for Bosaso, Somalia
Fire worsened due to cargo, ship towed to sea. 3 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/Z3DFZSUSwt