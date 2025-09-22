Air India Express passenger 'looking for loo' tries entering cockpit 

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying, "We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory." The spokesperson added that "robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised."

Investigation outcome

Passenger was a 1st-time flyer, posed no threat

According to reports, the passenger was traveling with eight others. All were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Varanasi airport for questioning. The airline later clarified that this man was a first-time flyer and posed no security threat to the aircraft. He also didn't try entering any password, as cockpit doors are secured with passwords known only to the captain and crew members.