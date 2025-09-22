LPG connections to be free this Navratri: Why it matters India Sep 22, 2025

This Navratri, the Indian government is giving out 25 lakh free LPG connections as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, the move aims to help over 10 crore families and empower women by making clean cooking fuel more accessible.