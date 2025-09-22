LPG connections to be free this Navratri: Why it matters
This Navratri, the Indian government is giving out 25 lakh free LPG connections as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
Announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, the move aims to help over 10 crore families and empower women by making clean cooking fuel more accessible.
PMUY in focus
Since launching in 2016, PMUY has focused on providing deposit-free LPG connections to women from low-income households.
The government covers ₹2,050 for each setup.
More families have switched from traditional fuels to cleaner, safer LPG.
What about refills?
PMUY users will get a ₹300 subsidy per cylinder—bringing refill prices down to ₹553.
This step is designed to make refills affordable for over 10 crore families and push clean energy even into remote areas.