Vijayan seeks central support for ₹1.92 lakh cr rapid transit

RRTS will improve last-mile connectivity, reduce private vehicle dependence

If it gets rolling, RRTS will link up with Kochi Metro and new metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode—making travel across Kerala way smoother by improving last-mile connectivity and reducing private vehicle dependence.

With high vehicle density and cities stretched along one corridor, this could be a game-changer for sustainable travel, easier airport access, and less traffic stress for many people living or working in Kerala.