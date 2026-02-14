Vijayan seeks central support for ₹1.92 lakh cr rapid transit
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wants central support for a massive 583km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.
Cleared by the state Cabinet in January 2026, the ₹1.92 lakh crore plan is Kerala's fresh shot at modern public transport after the SilverLine rail project stalled.
RRTS will improve last-mile connectivity, reduce private vehicle dependence
If it gets rolling, RRTS will link up with Kochi Metro and new metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode—making travel across Kerala way smoother by improving last-mile connectivity and reducing private vehicle dependence.
With high vehicle density and cities stretched along one corridor, this could be a game-changer for sustainable travel, easier airport access, and less traffic stress for many people living or working in Kerala.