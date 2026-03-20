Vijayan urges PM to help Keralites stranded in Gulf
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, asking for urgent action as many Keralites are among thousands stranded in Gulf countries.
The West Asia conflict has led to airspace closures and disruptions in parts of the Gulf, leading to numerous flight cancelations and soaring ticket prices.
CM calls for fair charter prices, warns against exploitation
Vijayan wants the government to team up with airlines and add more flights from major Gulf cities, including smaller Indian destinations.
He is also pushing for a central registration system through embassies to prioritize vulnerable people like the elderly and pregnant women.
Plus, he is calling out "excessively inflated" charter fares, urging authorities to keep prices fair so stranded travelers are not taken advantage of.
Flight cancelations and vegetable export crisis
Flight disruptions have hit Kerala hard: 18 departures from Thiruvananthapuram and 16 from Kochi were canceled in one day.
It is not just about travel; daily vegetable exports have been severely disrupted, with nearly 30 tons offloaded at Calicut airport, much of it spoiled.
With many Keralites working in the Gulf facing job risks, Vijayan says quick action is crucial to get people home safely.