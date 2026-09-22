Vijayawada's Sujatha, 46, dies slipping into boiling sambar during annadanam

A heartbreaking accident in Vijayawada: Sujatha, 46, lost her life after slipping into a large vessel of boiling sambar while assisting with cooking arrangements for the food distribution program at a Ganesh festival.

The incident happened during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam program in Vijayawada on Sunday.

She was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it, leaving her family and the local community in shock.