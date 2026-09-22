Vijayawada's Sujatha, 46, dies slipping into boiling sambar during annadanam
India
A heartbreaking accident in Vijayawada: Sujatha, 46, lost her life after slipping into a large vessel of boiling sambar while assisting with cooking arrangements for the food distribution program at a Ganesh festival.
The incident happened during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam program in Vijayawada on Sunday.
She was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it, leaving her family and the local community in shock.
Police probe Vijayawada sambar death
Police are looking into how this could have happened.
Organizers acted quickly to get Sujatha medical help, but the tragedy has left her family and the local community in shock.