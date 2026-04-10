Vikram Misri in Washington seeks deeper India US security cooperation
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was in Washington, where he worked with top US officials to boost cooperation on security and strategy.
He met with FBI Director Kash Patel to step up joint efforts against terrorism and transnational crime, something both countries see as crucial for keeping people safe.
Misri seeks Quad expansion, defense technology
Misri also sat down with leaders like Allison Hooker and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to talk about expanding the Quad partnership (that's India, the US Japan, and Australia) for regional stability.
At the Pentagon and Department of Commerce, discussions centered on making it easier to share defense technology, strengthen supply chains, showing how India-US ties are getting stronger across the board.