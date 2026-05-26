Vikram Misri received Majid Takht Ravanchi call on West Asia India May 26, 2026

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received a call from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi on Monday to chat about what's changing in West Asia and how the two countries can work together more closely.

The call covered ongoing projects and new ways both nations can support each other as things shift in the region.