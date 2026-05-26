Vikram Misri received Majid Takht Ravanchi call on West Asia
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received a call from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi on Monday to chat about what's changing in West Asia and how the two countries can work together more closely.
The call covered ongoing projects and new ways both nations can support each other as things shift in the region.
Chabahar Port links India to markets
Chabahar Port is still a big deal for both countries.
After the recent BRICS meeting, Iran's foreign minister called it a "golden gate" for trade, connecting India with Central Asia and Europe, even though US sanctions have made things tricky.
For India, it's also a key way to reach new markets.